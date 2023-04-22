Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,666,062.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,666,062.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at $76,795,800.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.08. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

