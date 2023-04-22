Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 27.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Rayonier by 12.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Rayonier Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RYN opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.34%.

Insider Transactions at Rayonier

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

