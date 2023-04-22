Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $61.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $64.28.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.09.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

