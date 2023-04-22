Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

LEG opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.53%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.