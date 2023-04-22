Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 39.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period.

Shares of AKR opened at $13.40 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

