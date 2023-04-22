Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Atkore by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $207,368.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,209.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,813 shares of company stock worth $6,997,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $126.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $154.86. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.34 and its 200 day moving average is $121.38.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

