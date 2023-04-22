Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 714,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,805 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 55.9% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,703,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after buying an additional 2,403,863 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 866.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,098,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 984,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 69.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,345,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 550,925 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter worth about $497,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

BNR opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.17.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

