Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVT opened at $22.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.37. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 111.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

