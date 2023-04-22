Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

