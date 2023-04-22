Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 211,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $4,084,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $1,298,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $605,000.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Price Performance

NYSE MBC opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.