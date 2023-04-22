Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 211,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $4,084,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $1,298,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $605,000.
MasterBrand Price Performance
NYSE MBC opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
MasterBrand Profile
MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasterBrand (MBC)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.