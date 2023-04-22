Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VRE. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Veris Residential from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Veris Residential from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Veris Residential Trading Down 0.9 %

Veris Residential Profile

Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.