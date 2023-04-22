Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.15.

OneMain Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $38.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

OneMain Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.