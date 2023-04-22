Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 46,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $279.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $48.64.

The iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies that are sensitive to agricultural commodity prices. VEGI was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

