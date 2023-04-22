Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 11,562 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PDM opened at $6.45 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

