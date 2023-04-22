Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 159.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,811 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,086,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 297,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

