Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,928 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $269.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -256.40%.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

In other news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

