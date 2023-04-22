Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 84.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the third quarter worth $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.