Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 585.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a current ratio of 13.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTC. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

