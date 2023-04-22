Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 126,546 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,546 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 421,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RLJ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.01 and a beta of 1.77. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.03%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

