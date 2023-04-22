Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,746 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,746 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,065,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $12,636,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Autoliv by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 649,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,675,000 after acquiring an additional 141,560 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,505.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock worth $269,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.