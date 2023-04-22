Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,382 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Getty Realty by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 801,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,555,000 after buying an additional 318,595 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:GTY opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 54.38%. The company had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 91.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTY. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Stories

