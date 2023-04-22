Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 25,141 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,141 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,529 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,179,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.61 and a beta of 1.74.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

