Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,888 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,261 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 664.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

AU opened at $26.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

