Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 567 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.56.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $227.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $314.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.55.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

