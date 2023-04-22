Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,907 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cactus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cactus by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cactus by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WHD opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Cactus had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $187.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

