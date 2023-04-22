Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 597 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,134,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $132.78 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $132.28 and a 52-week high of $228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.51.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JLL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

