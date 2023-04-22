Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 626 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORI opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

