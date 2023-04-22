Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 723 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares in the company, valued at $155,566,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating).

