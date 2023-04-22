Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,469 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Warner Music Group stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

