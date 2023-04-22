Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 539,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 66.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter worth about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 164.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 381,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 237,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Enel Chile Price Performance

Enel Chile Profile

NYSE ENIC opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Featured Articles

