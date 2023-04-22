Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Sells $650,957.20 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CFO Louis Steffens sold 16,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $650,957.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,491.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Louis Steffens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Louis Steffens sold 35,738 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,374,840.86.

On Monday, April 3rd, Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $104,627.12.

On Friday, March 31st, Louis Steffens sold 19,748 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $747,659.28.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $431,414.16.

On Thursday, March 9th, Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 333,454 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.8% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

