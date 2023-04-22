Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,348 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after purchasing an additional 333,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 67.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 310,999 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 206.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 273,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 288.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $39.41 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 16,505 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $650,957.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,491.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,831,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 16,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $650,957.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,491.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,167 shares of company stock worth $14,042,050 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

