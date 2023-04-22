Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$80.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TECK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TECK opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,986,000 after buying an additional 253,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,418,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after buying an additional 343,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,880,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,600,000 after buying an additional 1,034,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

