Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.8 %

TXRH stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average of $100.38.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.