The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,160,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. AES has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AES will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -75.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Institutional Trading of AES

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

