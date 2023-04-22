The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 93.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $234,081.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,589.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $152,614.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,819.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $234,081.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,589.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,530. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bancorp stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

