The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Children’s Place Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $32.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $405.48 million, a P/E ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading

