The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) to Neutral

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $49.11 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

