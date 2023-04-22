The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Position Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.