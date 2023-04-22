The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Macerich by 59.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Macerich by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Macerich by 5.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

NYSE:MAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.67%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

