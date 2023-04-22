Thomas A. Broughton Purchases 3,000 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,565.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $93.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Further Reading

