THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in THOR Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.75.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

