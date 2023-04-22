Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Thryv were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv during the third quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Thryv by 56.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Thryv by 1,180.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Thryv during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Price Performance

NASDAQ THRY opened at $23.31 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $810.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.03. Thryv had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $279.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.77 million. Analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THRY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thryv from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

