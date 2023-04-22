Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells $330,012.41 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 18,263 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $330,012.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,314,888 shares in the company, valued at $59,900,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Stephen Fredette sold 63,467 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $1,147,483.36.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Stephen Fredette sold 5,352 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $96,336.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $26,522.10.

On Monday, January 23rd, Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,019,098.96.

NYSE TOST opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.74. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 365.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth $45,000. Seeyond bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOST. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

