Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 55,260 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 106.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after buying an additional 857,481 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after buying an additional 793,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $22,855,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.09.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

