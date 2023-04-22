TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $204,449.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,591. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $204,449.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,591. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $808,722.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,088,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,438 shares of company stock worth $10,169,318 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 12.2 %

TransMedics Group stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 10.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $90.15.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

