Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 148 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.2% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,525,555,000 after buying an additional 424,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,737,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,526,687,000 after buying an additional 245,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.02 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.