Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,540 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after buying an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,856,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,039,000 after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,265,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,063,000 after acquiring an additional 815,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 226,784 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Price Performance

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,300 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,941.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRN opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.44%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Further Reading

