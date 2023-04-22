Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $141,920.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,109 shares in the company, valued at $29,558,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Tuesday, April 4th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $164,800.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $220,680.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $217,320.00.

Trupanion Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $82.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Trupanion by 162.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 24.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.