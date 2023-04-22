Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5,230.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,032,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $45,459,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,482,000 after acquiring an additional 111,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,551.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 85,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 80,315 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $373.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $425.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.98 and its 200 day moving average is $329.60.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.58.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

